Complementary and alternative forms of therapy are used in the treatment of chronic ailments, long-term pain among others and are also used for additional vitamins and other dietary supplementation of regular diet. Moreover, with considerable increase in the costs of conventional medicine and inclination towards body wellness rather than pharmaceutical cure is likely to boost the market over the forecast period.

The major players in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market are Columbia Nutritional Inc, Herbal Hills, Helio USA Inc., Deepure Plus, Nordic Naturals, Pure encapsulations,LLC., Iyengar Yoga Centre Yogakshema, John Schumacher’s Unity Woods Yoga Center; Yoga Tree, The Healing Company Ltd., Quantum Touch Inc.

Market Analysis Insights

The Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 19.0% by 2028. Increasing adoption and usage of natural supplements, increase in acceptance rates of herbal dietary supplements and other wellness therapies for instance, as acupuncture and yoga are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market.

Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The Market is segmented based on Intervention

Botanicals

Acupuncture

Mind, Body, and Yoga

Magnetic Intervention

The Market is segmented based on Distribution Method

Direct Contact

E-training

Distance Correspondence

Key Questions Answered In This Report

What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

