B2B2C Insurance Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024 Posted On: March 30, 2020 Posted By: anita Comments: 0 B2B2C Insurance refers the sale of life and non-life insurance products via non-insurance intermediaries as opposed to traditional insurance intermediaries (such as agents, Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), and brokers), and also the direct sale of insurance products to customers (B2C). According to this study, over the next five years the B2B2C Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in B2B2C Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of B2B2C Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2919540 The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3. AXA Zurich Insurance Group China Life Insurance Berkshire Hathaway Prudential UnitedHealth Group Munich Re Group Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Japan Post Holding Allianz This study considers the B2B2C Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7. On-line Off-line Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8. Banks and Financial Institutions Automotive Retailers Health Care Others Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-b2b2c-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024 This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global B2B2C Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of B2B2C Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global B2B2C Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the B2B2C Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of B2B2C Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. Major Points from Table of Content: 1 Scope of the Report 2 Executive Summary 3 Global B2B2C Insurance by Players 4 B2B2C Insurance by Regions 5 Americas 6 APAC 7 Europe 8 Middle East & Africa 9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends 10 Global B2B2C Insurance Market Forecast 11 Key Players Analysis 11.1 AXA 11.1.1 Company Details 11.1.2 B2B2C Insurance Product Offered 11.1.3 AXA B2B2C Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019) 11.1.4 Main Business Overview 11.1.5 AXA News 11.2 Zurich Insurance Group 11.2.1 Company Details 11.2.2 B2B2C Insurance Product Offered 11.2.3 Zurich Insurance Group B2B2C Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019) 11.2.4 Main Business Overview 11.2.5 Zurich Insurance Group News 11.3 China Life Insurance 11.3.1 Company Details 11.3.2 B2B2C Insurance Product Offered 11.3.3 China Life Insurance B2B2C Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019) 11.3.4 Main Business Overview 11.3.5 China Life Insurance News 12 Research Findings and Conclusion Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2919540 About Us: Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients. Contact Info: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019 Email id: [email protected]