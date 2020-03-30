Commercial Real Estate Market 2019 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024 Posted On: March 30, 2020 Posted By: anita Comments: 0 The term commercial real estate (also called commercial property, investment or income property) refers to buildings or land intended to generate a profit, either from capital gain or rental income. Commercial real estate includes office buildings, medical centers, hotels, malls, retail stores, farm land, multifamily housing buildings, warehouses, and garages. In many states, residential property containing more than a certain number of units qualifies as commercial property for borrowing and tax purposes. According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Real Estate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Commercial Real Estate business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Real Estate market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. PulteHomes Horton Lennar Evergrande Vanke Country Garden Poly SUNAC LongFor Greenland R&F CR Land Green Town Agile Wanda Hongsin This study considers the Commercial Real Estate value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7. Community Business Commerce Center Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8. Rental Sales Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global Commercial Real Estate market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Commercial Real Estate market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Commercial Real Estate players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Commercial Real Estate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Commercial Real Estate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. Major Points from Table of Content: 1 Scope of the Report 2 Executive Summary 3 Global Commercial Real Estate by Players 4 Commercial Real Estate by Regions 5 Americas 6 APAC 7 Europe 8 Middle East & Africa 9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends 10 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Forecast 11 Key Players Analysis 