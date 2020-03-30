The term commercial real estate (also called commercial property, investment or income property) refers to buildings or land intended to generate a profit, either from capital gain or rental income. Commercial real estate includes office buildings, medical centers, hotels, malls, retail stores, farm land, multifamily housing buildings, warehouses, and garages. In many states, residential property containing more than a certain number of units qualifies as commercial property for borrowing and tax purposes.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Real Estate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Commercial Real Estate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Real Estate market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2919780

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PulteHomes

Horton

Lennar

Evergrande

Vanke

Country Garden

Poly

SUNAC

LongFor

Greenland

R&F

CR Land

Green Town

Agile

Wanda

Hongsin

This study considers the Commercial Real Estate value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Community Business

Commerce Center

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Rental

Sales

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-commercial-real-estate-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Real Estate market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Commercial Real Estate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Real Estate players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Real Estate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Commercial Real Estate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Commercial Real Estate by Players

4 Commercial Real Estate by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PulteHomes

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Commercial Real Estate Product Offered

11.1.3 PulteHomes Commercial Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PulteHomes News

11.2 Horton

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Commercial Real Estate Product Offered

11.2.3 Horton Commercial Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Horton News

11.3 Lennar

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Commercial Real Estate Product Offered

11.3.3 Lennar Commercial Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Lennar News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2919780

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]