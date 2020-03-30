Global trade management (GTM) is a software that is used to streamline life cycle of trade activities in areas such as logistics and settlement. GTM helps to improve operating efficiencies and cash flows significantly. GTM is comprehensive and helps organizations to use the cross-functional and system-wide view of global trade.

Globalization in trade encourage numerous organizations to expand their business operations across multiple countries. As a result, companies involved in trading are trying to curb compliance penalties, improve process efficiency, and reduce complications associated with imports and exports. Trade management software offers a robust and scalable platform to address these complexities, due to which its adoption has been rising rapidly across various end-use industries over the past few years.

An important aspect of the market is rising concerns of companies regarding changing regulations, trade agreements, and their effect on supply chain of organizations. As a result, supply chain visibility and logistics management are considered some of the most significant characteristics of trade management software. Financial management is gaining prominence as a characteristic of the software and is anticipated to garner more attention in later years of the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share in the global GTM software market because of the high demand from the trading companies and the presence of several GTM software vendors in the region. North America is the key revenue generator in the region owing to rapidly changing global trade regulations, requirement for guidance to navigate global trade, and the need for visibility of the entire supply chain. Several organizations in the region are trying to be more customer-centric and are offering higher levels of service, which requires controlling the global trade market with improved technology. Owing to such conditions, vendors are developing innovative solutions to drive the market for GTM software in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Trade Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amber Road

PRECISION

Thomson Reuters

Integration Point

Aptean

Oracle

TechTarget

TradePerformance

MPSOFT

Dingjie

LZSOFT

Ruima

AUTOMIS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customs and Regulatory Compliance

Trade Financing and Financial Settlement

Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management

Trade Visibility

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amber Road

12.1.1 Amber Road Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Amber Road Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amber Road Recent Development

12.2 PRECISION

12.2.1 PRECISION Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 PRECISION Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PRECISION Recent Development

12.3 Thomson Reuters

12.3.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

12.4 Integration Point

12.4.1 Integration Point Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Integration Point Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Integration Point Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

