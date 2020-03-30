The Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers in Asia Pacific with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. Food service packaging includes products such as bowls, plates, cups, clamshells, and wraps, among others. The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Asia Pacific region.

Any supply chain in the market, is always influenced by various external factors including fluctuations in fuel costs, supplier/buyer relationships, consumer behavior and partner ecosystem. Designing and planning supply chains for their customers involves consistent co-ordination with other tasks such as warehousing, transporting, designing facilities, order collections, goods distribution, managing orders and also certain facets of customer service. Additionally, harmonic relations between each of the trading partner is vital for smooth operations overall. Even with the potential business benefits offered by the food service packaging companies for supply chain management, the contract based process comes under consistent scrutiny for the reason of it being outsourced and dependence on third party for business. Security of sensitive and confidential data is one of the primary reasons for the sluggish acceptance of the technology in automotive industry, which is restraining the growth of food service packaging in the current scenario.

ASIA PACIFIC FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Asia Pacific Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Reynolds Group Holding

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

