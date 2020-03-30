The Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Changing consumer lifestyles as well as rising disposable income in these developing countries is stimulating the growth of bakery products demand, which is expected to drive the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market in this region.

Asia Pacific comprises several countries such as the India, China, Australia and Japan. Asia Pacific accounts for a remarkable share in the RTD alcoholic beverages market. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol levels. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake.

RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. Drinking alcohol drinks is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcohol dependence, major non-communicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions. The growing awareness among the consumers about the disadvantages associated with high consumption of alcohol beverages boosts the market for RTD alcoholic beverages. These beverages mostly have low alcohol content which further boosts the market growth.

ASIA PACIFIC RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET SEGMENTATION

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Asia Pacific RTD alcoholic beverages Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

