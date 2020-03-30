The Europe Flavored Syrup Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Apart from their use in the food and beverage industries, these syrups are also used in the pharmaceutical industry. They are added to medicines and syrups to make them palatable and augment their medicinal actions. These syrups helps to add taste and flavor to pharmaceutical medicines so as to make it consumable. Flavored syrups add pleasantly flavored substances to the medicinal syrups such as cherry syrup, acacia syrup, etc.

The Europe Flavored syrup market is segmented on the basis of fruit, chocolate, vanilla, herbs and seasonings, and others. Fruit flavoured syrups are used to garnish, tenderize or drizzle it on several food and beverage product such as desserts, pancakes or cereals. They also acts as a flavorsome additive to prepare in drinks and beverages. For instance, the apple flavored syrups are commonly used in breakfast with hot buttered toast and in mocktail preparations. This syrup is made by peeling apples, followed by cutting and boiling those to produce apple juice. The juice added with sugar or any sweetener of choice is then used as an apple syrup, which can be stored for a long time. The lemon syrup is a lemon-infused sugar syrup that adds sweetness and imparts lemon flavor to the desserts and cocktails. Chocolate syrups are regarded as a source of energy and are known to possess anti-aging, antioxidant, and stress suppressant characteristic features. The rising health awareness related to consumption of chocolate syrups along with a growing demand for chocolate syrups is driving the growth of the market.

EUROPE FLAVORED SYRUP MARKET SEGMENTATION

Flavored Syrup Market, by Flavour

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Herbs and Seasonings

Others

Flavored Syrup Market, by Flavour Type

Sweet

Salty & Savory

Sour

Mint

Flavored Syrup Market, by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

Europe Flavored Syrup Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company

ASR Group

Kerry Group

Monin, Inc.

Small Hand Foods

Sunny Sky Products, Llc.

The Hershey Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

