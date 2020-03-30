Glass Flake Coatings Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The global Glass Flake Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Flake Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Glass Flake Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Flake Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Flake Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Glass Flake Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Flake Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global glass flake coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for glass flake coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global glass flake coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Jotun, Hempel A/S and Chugoku Marine Paints. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size of the global glass flake coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global glass flake coatings market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Concrete

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine

Industrial

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Others (Paper & Pulp, Infrastructure, and Transportation)

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of resin types, substrates, and end-user industries wherein glass flake coatings are used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the glass flake coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global glass flake coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

What insights readers can gather from the Glass Flake Coatings market report?

A critical study of the Glass Flake Coatings market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Glass Flake Coatings market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Glass Flake Coatings landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Glass Flake Coatings market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Glass Flake Coatings market share and why? What strategies are the Glass Flake Coatings market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Glass Flake Coatings market? What factors are negatively affecting the Glass Flake Coatings market growth? What will be the value of the global Glass Flake Coatings market by the end of 2029?

