Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

Global “Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology ” market. As per the study, the global “Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

segmented as follows:

  • Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, By Detection Technique
    • Protein Detection
    • DNA Detection
      • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
      • Next Gen Sequencing (NGS)
      • In Situ Hybridization
        • Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
        • Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)
    • Others
       
  • Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Biomarker
    • EGFR
    • KRAS
    • HER2
    • BRAF V600E
    • Others
  • Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Cancer Type
    • Breast Cancer
    • Lung Cancer
    • Colorectal Cancer
    • Liver Cancer
    • Melanoma
    • Others
       
  • Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by End Users
    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
    • Medical Device Companies
    • Research Institutes
    • Others
       
  • Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market, by Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

