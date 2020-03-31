Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

The recent market report on the global Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players

Some of the major players in the helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil market Khadi Natural, AEOLIS, Skincare Ox, International Cosmetics Science Centre A/S, Jedwards International, Inc., American International Chemical LLC., Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc., Absolute Aromas Group, Croda International plc, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, and among others. These key market players are estimated to enhance helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil market growth with innovative product formulations in beauty and personal care products.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

