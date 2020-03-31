Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market is accounted for $43.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $189.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of cloud-based storage systems is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, regulatory compliance in the cloud service customers may hinder the growth of the market.

Colocation centers can be considered as a data center which is a mixture of cloud or hybrid cloud services and hosting servers on their own by customers. This business model offers security, lower operating costs and zero infrastructure costs.

By Solution, Cooling Systems segment registered steady share during the forecast period due to rising data exchange. The cooling systems maintain an optimum environment for servers and mission critical systems to work efficiently without overheating. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing demand from telecom, IT, and government sectors in India.

Some of the key players in Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) market include IBM, Telecity Group, Telehouse, NTT, Rackspace, Digital Reality Trust, Terremark, Sabey Corp, Equinix, Deutsche Telekom, Colt, Level3 Communications, Savvis Inc, Windstream, and Cyrusone.

Solutions Covered:

– Network Connectivity

– Physical and Electronic Security

– Cooling Systems

– Racks and Enclosures

– Software Services

– Power Distribution Units

– Other Solutions

Types Covered:

– Tier 1

– Tier 2

– Tier 3

– Tier 4

Business Covered:

– Enterprise Corporations

– Large Businesses

– Small Businesses

– Medium Size Businesses

End Users Covered:

– Financial Institutions

– Telecommunications

– Government

– Information Technology Companies

– E-Commerce Companies

– Other End Users

