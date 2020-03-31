Stretch Wrap MachinesMarket to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2026

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the stretch wrap machines market between 2018 and 2026. The global stretch wrap machines market is anticipated to grow from US$ 758.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,356.0 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2018-2026). The foremost objective of the report is to present insights on technological advancements in stretch wrap machines. The report provides updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and various regional trends. The study also provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current global sales of stretch wrap machines and the future prospects of the stretch wrap machines market over the forecast period.

The report starts with an overview and provides market definition & taxonomy. The overview section thus presents market dynamics that include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends followed by value chain analysis and pricing analysis. Moreover, this section also covers the brief global forecast that indicates Y-o-Y projections and incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

The next section of the report covers the detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth, and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segments such as product type, automation level, end use and regions. A section of the report also highlights the country-wise demand for stretch wrap machines. This section of the report provides the outlook for 2018-2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, which includes technological advancements as well as the high demand of stretch wrap machines in various regions for advanced packaging activities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included that provides report audience with a dashboard view and a market structure. Detailed profiles of manufacturers along with an appendix are also included to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the stretch wrap machines market. Key players in the global stretch wrap machines market include Signode Industrial Group LLC, Webster Griffin Ltd., M. J. Maillis Group, Packway Inc., ProMach, Italdibipack S.p.A., Aetnagroup S.p.A., ARPAC LLC, Lantech, Technowrapp Srl, Cousins Packaging Inc., etc.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Turntable Rotary Arm Robotic Others

By Automation Level Manual Semiautomatic Automatic

By End Users Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Consumer Construction Chemical Automotive Industrial

By Region North America Latin America Europe South East Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa China India

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the stretch wrap machines market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth, to understand the predictability and to identify the right opportunities for players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the stretch wrap machines market. In addition to this, we have also provided a list of few other participants in the stretch wrap machines market report.

