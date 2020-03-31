Tinea infections are fungal infections caused by Tinea rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes and Epidermophyton floccosum. This dermatophyte fungus thrives in humid conditions. Tinea corporis, known as ringworm, is a fungal infection of the arms and legs, or can also occur on any part of the body. Tinea corporis may be acute or chronic and have the tendency to spread to other infected sites.

Acute Tinea pedis causes itchy inflamed red patches and may be pustular and is often caused by fungus such as M. canis. Chronic tinea pedis is most prominent in body folds and is caused by T. rubrum. The clinical features of tinea corpis are round or oval red scaly patches, dry scaling on foot and presence of blisters or pustules on feet and between toes.

The diagnosis of tinea infections is done by dermatologists or general physicians by examining the skin scraping under microscope. Tinea coropis is mostly treated by topical antifungal agents and oral antifungal medicines, such as terbinafine and clotrimazoles, among others.

Dermatologists and podiatrists are increasingly prescribing combination therapy to patients suffering from fungal infections. It has been found that a combination of topical and systemic treatment increases the cure rate when compared to single therapy. Oral anti-fungal drugs are prescribed for a period of three months and later, if topical antifungal agents are unsuccessful.

Oral antifungal medicines include terbinafine and itraconazole. Most of the countries are focusing on prevention of microbial and fungal diseases to reduce their healthcare costs, which in turn is expected to result in high demand for advanced treatment options and diagnostic processes from local governments and third-party payers.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities to develop highly specific antifungal products are also expected to create new growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the microbial and fungal treatment market.

The global tinea corporis treatment market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the near future due to expansion in use and entry of new products. An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends.

The use of antifungal agents is driven by year on year rise in the susceptible immune compromised patient population, rise in incidence of fungal diseases. Established players are making their mark in many developing economies due to the liberal FDI policies regulated within the pharmaceuticals industry in such countries with increasing consumer inclination towards maintaining aesthetic appearance.

Factors such as adverse side effects associated with antifungal drugs, alternative treatment type plans, lack of awareness about fungal diseases could hamper the growth of the market in the near future

The global market for tinea corporis treatment is segmented on basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and geography:

Segment by Drug Type

Antifungals

Steroids and Anti-Infective Combinations

Segment by Route of Administration

Topical Gel Cream Spray Lotion Powder

Oral

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Based on the drug type, the global tinea corporis treatment market is segmented into antifungal drugs and steroids and anti-Infective combinations. Antifungals will dominate the tinea corporis treatment market due to its effectiveness and the only option available for fungal diseases.

Based on route of admnstration, the global tinea corporis treatment market is segmented into topical and oral route of administration. Based on the distribution channel the patient market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug store and online pharmacies

Geographically, the global tinea corporis treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads in the global tinea corporis treatment market reasons being new product innovations, manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to high incidence of fungal infection, and growing awareness due to medical conferences.

Europe is the second leading market for tinea corporis treatment market due to development activities, focus on aesthetic appearance and large research base. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development.

Examples of some of the major players in Tinea Corporis Treatment market are Perrigo Company, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., NorthStar Rx LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, etc. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements play a vital role in the growth of tinea corporis treatment market

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Segments

Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2016

Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: