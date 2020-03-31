The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Building Thermal Insulation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as thriving modern construction industry and growing awareness for development of green buildings coupled with a reduction in energy consumption and related costs. Government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stringent building energy codes and associated rebates and tax credits further fuel the building thermal insulation market growth.

Key Players

1. BASF SE

2. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. , Ltd.

3. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A.

4. Covestro AG

5. GAF Materials LLC

6. Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc. )

7. Kingspan Group plc

8. Knauf Insulation, Inc.

9. Owens Corning

10. Rockwool International A/S

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Building thermal insulation is an important technology in modern construction to prevent heat loss or gain through the building envelope. It also helps against the accumulation of heat inside the building thereby reducing dependency on electrical cooling and saving significant energy costs. Also, thermal insulation materials are easy to install, highly durable, and possess better compressive strength. The adoption of building thermal insulation has increased owing to the rising consumer awareness towards reducing carbon footprint and favorable government policies towards energy-efficient means.

Building Thermal Insulation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

