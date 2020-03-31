Bio-ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

This report focuses on the Bio-ethanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

As a basis raw material, Bio-ethanol is mainly added in gasoline, in order to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. Downstream consumers are very single, so the manufacturer\’s bargaining space is very limited

The product is in transition, the Chinese market is still very unstable, and its’ price depends on the policy; while some of his shortcomings also make consumers do not like to use the gasoline added bio-ethanol. On the other hand, it also prevented the promotion of this product..

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

COFCO

Tianguan

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

ZTE Energy

Longlive Bio-Technology

SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Other Source

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Gasoline

Other Biofuels

