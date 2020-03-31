Chemical or resin anchors are generic terms relating to steel studs, bolts and anchorages which are bonded into a substrate, usually masonry and concrete, using a resin based adhesive system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chemical Anchors in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The downstream applications of Chemical Anchors products are Architecture, Highway, Bridge, Other. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economy, the development of emerging countries and the progress of technology, the consumption increase of Chemical Anchors has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Chemical Anchors products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Chemical Anchors products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Chemical Anchors field hastily.

The worldwide market for Chemical Anchors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2023, from 980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

Chemical Anchors Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 148 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

MKT FASTENING LLC

Powers Fasteners

HALFEN

Sika

Hilti

Simpson Strong Tie

FIXDEX Fastening

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Injectable Adhensive Anchors

Capsule Adhensive Anchors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Architecture

Highway

Bridge

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chemical Anchors market.

Chapter 1: Describe Chemical Anchors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Chemical Anchors Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Chemical Anchors Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chemical Anchors Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Chemical Anchors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Chemical Anchors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

