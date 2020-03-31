Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite —not used systematically.

This report focuses on the Sodium Hydrosulfite in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader. In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. What’s more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Jiacheng Chemical

Shuangqiao Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Textile

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food

Chemical Industry

Other

