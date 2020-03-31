L-Glutamine, short as Gln, is the most abundant amino acid in the body. It is responsible for transporting nitrogen into your muscles. Glutamine also plays a large role in metabolism, the functioning of your immune system, protein synthesis and energy restoration.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Glutamine (Gln) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Glutamine (Gln) downstream is wide and recently Glutamine (Gln) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical Use, Pharmaceutical Use and Others. Globally, the Glutamine (Gln) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Nutraceutical Use. Nutraceutical Use accounts for nearly 64.53% of total downstream consumption of Glutamine (Gln) in global.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

Others

Chapter 1: Describe Glutamine (Gln) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Glutamine (Gln) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Glutamine (Gln) Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glutamine (Gln) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Glutamine (Gln) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Glutamine (Gln) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

