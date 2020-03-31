The Global Sorbitol Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025. The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from food & beverage industry. Sorbitol is widely used in bakery products, confectionary and beverages such as diet drinks. This sweetening agent is a substitute for sugar and is also preferred by diabetic patients. Sorbitol is also used in personal care products and pharmaceuticals.

Based on form, market is segmented into liquid and powder form.

On the basis of application, sorbitol market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products and other (chemical).

Regionally, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to high demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ROQUETTE FRERES, American International Foods and others.

