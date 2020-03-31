The Global Persulfates Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2020-2025. The major drivers of the market are increasing usage in cosmetics and personal care sectors, increasing demand from paper and textile industries., highly disposable income and other factors.

Based on type, market is segmented into potassium persulfate, ammonium persulfate, and sodium persulfate. Ammonium persulfate segment holds the highest share of the market.

On the basis of applications, market is segmented into cosmetics & personal care, polymers, water treatment, pulp, paper and textiles and others.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising population and rapid urbanization. China and India are expected to contribute a major share.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Peroxychem, Vr Persulfates Private Limited, Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorp and others.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Persulfates Market — Industry Outlook

4 Persulfates Market Type Outlook

5 Persulfates Market Application Outlook

6 Persulfates Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

