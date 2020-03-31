The Global LED Phototherapy Market 2020 Industry rise in number of neonatal jaundice cases driving the growth of the Global LED Phototherapy market.

LED phototherapy is cost effective, consumes less power, and requires minimal maintenance cost. These factors are likely to propel the growth of the Global LED phototherapy market during the forecast period. The lack of skilled professional can hinder the growth of the Global LED Phototherapy market.

Increase in demand for LED technology has encouraged key players to invest in the development of a new device with LED bulb to provide cost-effective products in the Global LED phototherapy market.

In terms of product type, the Global LED Phototherapy market is segmented into overhead, under surface and double surface type LED phototherapy units.

Based on end user, the Global LED Phototherapy market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. The hospital segment has the highest share in the Global LED Phototherapy market due to approval of LED Phototherapy products by the U.S. FDA and CE has increased the availability and access of LED based units among end-users.

In terms of region, the Global LED phototherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the Global LED Phototherapy market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The North American Association for Photobiomodulation Therapy (NAALT) aims to promote phototherapy as a valid treatment through public awareness campaigns and organization of conferences for physicians.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

Key benefits of the report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End user, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Regional & End user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Emerging technologies benefitting the Market.

Global LED Phototherapy Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* LED Phototherapy providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

