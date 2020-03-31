The Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market rise in prevalence of jaundice in infants is driving the growth of the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market.

The effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy, such as LED phototherapy drive the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market growth. The side effects of phototherapy treatment are expected to restrain the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market growth.

The huge Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market potential in the developing regions is expected to offer several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Based on light source, the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market is segmented into fluorescent lamps (FL), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quartz halogen lamps, and gas discharge tubes. LED garnered has the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market due to its effective light in the breakdown of bilirubin into simpler forms.

Based on configuration, the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market is segmented into mobile device and fixed device. The mobile device segment held the major share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Atom Medical Corporation, avihealthcare, D-Rev, General Electric, IBIS Medical Equipment & Systems Private Limited, and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Key benefits of the report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Configuration, and Light Source Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Regional & Configuration, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Emerging technologies benefitting the Market.

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Target Audience:

* Infant Phototherapy Devices providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

