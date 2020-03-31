The Global Specimen Validity Testing Market is primarily driven by the growth in drug screening market and increase in workplace drug testing.

Rise in usage of illicit drugs is a key driver of the global specimen validity testing market. Moreover, strict laws mandating drug screening and government funding to control drug abuse are projected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors, such as lack of awareness and emergence of alternative techniques are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global specimen validity testing market during the forecast period.

Rapid/point-of-care specimen validity testing methods in the coming forecast period will offer lucrative opportunities.

Based on product, the specimen validity testing market is categorized into reagents, calibrators, & controls; assay kits; and disposables. In 2018, the reagents, calibrators, and controls segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, owing to the repeated purchase of these products.

Based on end user, the Specimen Validity Testing market is segmented into workplaces, drug screening laboratories, criminal justice and law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, drug rehabilitation centers, and other end users.

Regionally, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the growing consumption of illicit drugs, the presence of stringent laws mandating drug screening, availability of government funding (to help curb drug abuse), and the presence of key players in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Thermo Fisher (US), Sciteck (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (ABMC), Alere (US), Express Diagnostics (US), and Premier Biotech. While, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere Toxicology (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) (US), SureHire (Canada)

Target Audience:

* Specimen Validity Testing providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

