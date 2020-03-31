The Global Human Liver Models Market growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids are the major factors driving the market growth.

The rising focus on drug discovery activities and the growing demand for liver transplantation are further predicted to offer growth opportunities in the coming years.

Based on type, the market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2d models, animal models, and 3d bioprinting. The animal models segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The growth in the biosimilars market is expected to boost the preclinical market as the development of biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals requires an understanding of the mechanism of action.

Based on basis of end user the market is segmented into channel hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies.

Regionally, North American segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The human liver market for North America is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, increasing government funding, growing incidence of NAFLD.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Emulate, Ascendance Bio, HìREL, CN Bio, Organovo, and Cyfuse Biomedical.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

