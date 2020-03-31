Global recovered carbon black market valued approximately USD 36 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.6 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The recovered carbon black market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The main factors responsible for high CAGR are availability of raw materials for production of recovered carbon black on a large scale and its lower costs when compared to other alternatives present in market. Moreover, rising environmental concern for reducing carbon footprints thereby raising the need for greener alternatives is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers. For instance, according to trends in global CO2 and total greenhouse gas emissions, 2018 Report by Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (2018), global greenhouse gas emissions increased by 1.3% due to global carbon dioxide emissions and methane that showed no growth during 2015 and 2016. In addition, increasing demand of rubber and tire products is fueling the market growth to large extent during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among people and high cost associated with this devices are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pyrolyx

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Enviro)

Delta-Energy Group

Radhe Group of Energy

Alpha Carbone

Klean Industries

Dron Industries

Bolder Industries

DVA Renewable Energy JSC

Integrated Resource Recovery (IRR)

Enrestec

New Entrants

SR2O Holdings

Black Bear Carbon

…

The regional analysis of global Recovered Carbon Black market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing concerns of people towards renewable energy sources and rising demand of Solar Cells among its end-users in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow at second largest region in the global Recovered Carbon Black market due to favorable government policies associated with solar cells in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Order a copy of Global Recovered Carbon Black‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1279932

By Application:

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Tire

Non-tire rubber

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Recovered Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Recovered Carbon Black Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Recovered Carbon Black Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Recovered Carbon Black Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Recovered Carbon Black Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter\’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter\’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-User Industry

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

