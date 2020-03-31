Magnesium Metal Market 2020 Industry research study on manufacturers, marketing strategies, simple landscape analysis, industry effect factor analysis by major regions, types, utilization in the market considering the historic and present situation state of the industry. This report provides smart knowledge to the clients enhancing their basic direction capacity identified with the worldwide Magnesium Metal market business.

Magnesium, a silvery white metal, is one of the lightest metals available for structural applications. It is around 33% lighter than aluminium and nearly 75% lighter than steel. Moreover, magnesium is one of the most abundant elements in the world and can be obtained from various mineral sources so also from sea-water or brines. Magnesium metal finds a variety of applications across a diverse set of industries.

In terms of market volume, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to dominate the magnesium market throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during 2017-2025.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Magnesium Metal‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Magnesium Metal

1.1 Definition of Magnesium Metal

1.2 Magnesium Metal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Metal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 95%-97%

1.2.3 97%-99%

1.2.4 >99%

1.3 Magnesium Metal Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Magnesium Metal Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aluminium Alloys

1.3.3 Die-Casting

1.3.4 Desulphurization

1.3.5 Metal Reduction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Magnesium Metal Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Metal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Magnesium Metal Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Magnesium Metal Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued…

