The Global Stretcher Chair Market is the number of patients with chronic diseases is rising with the increased number of surgical procedures, consequently propelling the Global Stretcher Chairs market.

The factors, such as growing penetration of ecommerce, increasing geriatric population, mushrooming number of specialty clinics, and recent technological advancements, which have made stretcher chairs lightweight, flexible, and a genuine aid for the transportation of the patients propel the growth of the Global Stretcher Chairs market. The high cost challenges the prosperity of the stretcher chair market in some of the underdeveloped countries. The rise in bariatric population whose transport via non-motorized stretchers might be a challenge.

Based on product type, the Global Stretcher Chair market has been segmented into powered stretcher chair and manual stretcher chair. Powered stretcher chairs is an emerging segment of the Global Stretcher Chairs market. The segment is driven by key factors, such as increase in demand for technologically advanced stretcher chairs in multispecialty and super-specialty hospitals.

On the basis of end-users, the Global Stretcher Chair market has been bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics. Hospitals serve the maximum demand and are expected to sustain a strong demand for stretcher chair throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the Global Stretcher Chairs market in 2017, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about safe patient handling and mobility, and continuous evolution of patient handling technology.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Allengers, Blue Chip Medical, Stryker, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., CDR Systems, C-RAD, GF Health Products, Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Getinge AB., Hill-Rom Services Inc.

