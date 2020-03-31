Sparkling Wines‎ Market Research Report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the industry, including market estimations, size, growth and forecast 2025. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are Sparkling Wines‎ in detail in the report.

Sparkling wine is a wine with significant levels of carbon dioxide in it, making it fizzy. During 2017, the prosecco segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. Countries such as Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK consume the highest volume of sparkling wine in Europe. The Middle East region is at a nascent stage of sparkling wine consumption. Also, countries such as South Africa and Morocco are growing markets for sparkling wine production and consumption.

The report firstly introduced the Sparkling Wines basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Sparkling Wines‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future Predictions based on progressive and likely areas

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Champagne

Cremant

Prosecco

Cava

Other

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Sparkling Wines for each application, including-

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

……

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Sparkling Wines

1.1 Definition of Sparkling Wines

1.2 Sparkling Wines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sparkling Wines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Champagne

1.2.3 Cremant

1.2.4 Prosecco

1.2.5 Cava

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Sparkling Wines Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Sparkling Wines Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Specialist Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Sparkling Wines Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sparkling Wines Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Sparkling Wines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued…

