In addition, the Beauty Drinks‎ Market divide into several segments to understand the contribution of each growing segment of the global market. The Beauty Drinks‎ market is anticipated to reflect a positive growth trend in forthcoming years and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Beauty drinks refer to both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, which is used to retain natural beauty during aging. The beauty drinks contain various vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. It aids to support diets by encouraging metabolism. The global beauty drinks market is increasing rapidly. These drinks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and Q10, which aids to improve suppleness and also help to minimize wrinkles.

The increasing demand for Beauty Drinks drives the market. The increasing use of anti-aging products, increasing air pollution, busy lifestyle of the customers and rising number of health conscious consumers are main factors to propel the market. The increasing air pollution and hectic and stress-filled lifestyle often result in early ageing, which can improve the production of beauty drink. The consumer between 16-35 years of age (younger women), is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The convenience associated with beauty drinks, along with low or zero side effects of these drinks are propelling its demand among the younger women. The innovative distribution channels, such as e-commerce has also boosted the growth of the global beauty drinks consumption during the past few years. Europe accounted for around 35% of the market share during 2014 and is expected to maintain its leadership until the end of 2020. Beauty drinks are mostly consumed as a detoxifying and as an anti-ageing agent in this region.

Segment by Type

Proteins

Vitamins and Minerals

Fruit Extracts

Segment by Application

Teenager

Younger Women

Mature Women

