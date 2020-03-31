OCR ink Market 2020 Global Industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis. This report gives you an overview of the market with production, sales, revenue, consumption in the world and 2025 market forecast.

Security ink is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Kao Collins

CTI

ANY

Kodak

Letong Ink

Gans

Cronite

Mingbo

Jinpin

Pingwei

Godo​

Wancheng

…

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of OCR ink‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report OCR ink‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Segment by Type

Offset Inks

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Others

Segment by Application

Security Labels

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Banknotes

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of OCR ink

1.1 Definition of OCR ink

1.2 OCR ink Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global OCR ink Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Offset Inks

1.2.3 Intaglio Inks

1.2.4 Silkscreen Inks

1.2.5 Letterpress Inks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 OCR ink Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global OCR ink Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Security Labels

1.3.3 Official Identity Documents

1.3.4 Tax Banderoles

1.3.5 Banknotes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global OCR ink Overall Market

1.4.1 Global OCR ink Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global OCR ink Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India OCR ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued…

