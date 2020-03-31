Global Idler Pulley Market 2020-2025 Industry research report is an in-depth and detailed study on the present situation of the Idler Pulley industry by focusing on the worldwide market. Additionally, this report presents a basic outlook, share, size, growth, dynamics, competitive analysis, manufacturers and global business strategy & statistics analysis. This report is segmented on basis of product type, end-user, application and geographical regions.

The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. The idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps are helped by the function of the idler pulley.

On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern. These patterns serve the different need, for instance, grooved design in the idler pulley reduces the friction as well as wear on the belt, and smoothness prevents belt scuffing whereas riveted design adds durability to the idler pulley.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Dayco Products

SKF AB

The Gates Corporation

Capitol Stampings

Superior Industries

The Timken Corporation

Parcan Group

Clutch Bearings Industries

Jiuh Men Industry

Precision

Schaeffler Technologies

Standard Motor Products

…

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Idler Pulley‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Idler Pulley in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Segment by Type

Steel

Cast iron

Glass filled polymer

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Idler Pulley

1.1 Definition of Idler Pulley

1.2 Idler Pulley Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Idler Pulley Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Steel

1.2.3 Cast iron

1.2.4 Glass filled polymer

1.3 Idler Pulley Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Idler Pulley Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Idler Pulley Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Idler Pulley Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Idler Pulley Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Idler Pulley Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued…

