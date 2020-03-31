Artificial intelligence as a service involves outsourcing of artificial intelligence. The manufacturers and industry professionals’ partner with firms provide a full suite of services to support a large-scale AI solution. Rising urbanization, technological advancement and increase in demand for cloud applications are the major driving factors for global artificial intelligence as a service market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., IBM Corporation, Apple Inc., Intel, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Cognitive Scale, Inc.

However, overall complex process, lack of computing power and AI professionals are considered as the major challenges for artificial intelligence as a service market. Regardless so the challenges, growing demand of AI across various sectors will further grow the artificial intelligence as a service market in the forecast period.

The Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analzyed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Target Audience:

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

No. of Pages 121

Scope of artificial intelligence as a service market includes by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Others), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Energy and Utilities, IT & Telecom, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The artificial intelligence as a service market is primarily segmented based on different technology, enterprise size, vertical and regions.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Others

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Public Sector

Retail

Energy and Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

