Vinyl Records Market 2020 Global Industry research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Vinyl Records market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2025 forecast.

Promoting vinyl record as special editions/deluxe product will be a key trend for market growth. Various players are trying to differentiate their product offerings launching special and deluxe editions of their copy. The manufacturers are now coming up with tailor made art to colored versions and patterned vinyl record to induce different customer segments. Manufacturers also receive customization orders for variations. Limited editions are now more in demand for customers as people see vinyl record as a luxury niche and maintain it as a collection.

According to the report, aesthetic appeal of vinyl records will be a key driver for market growth. Listening to music as an activity has given high importance to the digital form of music, and to the sales of digital music players. Over the years, the medium of music has changed in form and content. However, for an audiophile or a music lover, vinyl records are still considered to be an auratic product. Vinyl records still stand as one of the fastest selling and growing mediums of music, despite the acceptance of digital media.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GZ Media

MPO International

Optimal Media

Record Industry

United Record Pressing

Pallas

Rainbo Records

Quality Record Pressings

N.D. Muzic Record Manufacturing

Prime Disc

Independent Record Pressing

StereoDisk

…

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Vinyl Records‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Vinyl Records‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Segment by Type

LP/EP Vinyl Records

Single Vinyl Records

Segment by Application

Private

Commerce

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Vinyl Records

1.1 Definition of Vinyl Records

1.2 Vinyl Records Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Records Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LP/EP Vinyl Records

1.2.3 Single Vinyl Records

1.3 Vinyl Records Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Records Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Private

1.3.3 Commerce

1.4 Global Vinyl Records Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Records Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vinyl Records Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Vinyl Records Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Vinyl Records

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vinyl Records

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Vinyl Records

Continued…

