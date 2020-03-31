Mainframes are the computers used mainly by large organizations for critical applications, bulk data processing, such as census, industry and consumer statistics, enterprise resource planning; and transaction processing. Rising demand for high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, and increase in large data sets are the major driving factors for global mainframe market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: BMC Software, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, DELL Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HCL Technologies Limited, NEC Corporation and UNISYS.

However, lack of skilled professionals is limiting the growth of global mainframe market. Regardless of the limitation, rising growth in adoption of mainframe as a service will further grow the global mainframe market significantly in the forecast period.

The Global Mainframe Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analzyed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Target Audience:

Mainframe Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

The mainframe market is primarily segmented based on different type, vertical and regions.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

Based on Vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Retail

Travel & Transportation

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

