Claims Management Industry Report is designed to provide Industry Experts and Investors with detail overview of Claims Management Industry report. This report gives a detail insight for a period of 2018-2025 Research Report. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The Global Claims Management Market was valued at USD 3298 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2025. Growing Importance of Denials Management driver which drives the development of Claims Management market. This market grew approximately 65% in 2016.

Top Key Players Analyzed in Global Claims Management Market are –

• Athenahealth

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• Eclinicalworks

• Optum, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Conifer Health Solutions

• Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

• The Ssi Group

• Ge Healthcare

The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million). The global Claims Management industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And the Middle East & Africa constitute the key market segments.

The global market is driven by increase in ageing population, improved focus on healthcare quality services, and advent of innovative treatments & technologies. Also, increase in the number of patients covered under medical insurance, rise in premium costs, expensive care for chronic diseases, and surge in the number of medical claims have boosted the growth of the claims management market.

Integration of Claim Management Solutions is the potential challenges which would offset the growth trend.

Cloud-Based Solutions and Emerging Countries is expected to create an opportunity in the market.

Key Benefit Of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Types of Games, and Devices Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Devices & Types of Games, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Government bodies

• Corporate entities

• Accountable care organizations

• End user

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Factors such investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Infiniband Market Industry Outlook

4 Claims Management Market By Type Outlook

5 Claims Management Market By Application Outlook

6 Infiniband Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

