The Global Smart Tattoo Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing application in healthcare and entertainment industries.

Smart tattoo is a projected application of the flexible electronics which is used in multiple application domains of consumer electronics. One of the major factor driving the market is recent innovations in materials science and circuit printing technologies.

Such circuit boards which act as thin filaments that can be used as temporary tattoo. Health monitoring as well as social media and entertainment industries are expected to provide huge growth opportunities in this market.

Regionally, North America came out to be dominating player in the global Smart Tattoo market owing to the high rate of research and development activities. Additionally, the market in the region is projected to expand at a noteworthy pace during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to follow closely to North America due to high demand for smart tattoos in health care segment.

Some of the key players operating in this market include MOTOROLA CORPORATION, Google Inc. and Others.

