The Global Synchrophasors Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The Synchrophasors market is driven by the increasing investment and deployment of smart grids.

The Synchrophasors market is mainly driven by factors such as inclement weather, equipment failure, maintenance shutdown and cyber-attacks.

Escalating demand and application of synchasors in smart grids is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Requirement of high intial investment and a lack of clear roadmap of technology deployment can hamper the growth of this market

Geographically, Asia pacific is ecpected to be highest opportunity area for this market on account of increasing increasing smart grid activity.

Key players covered in the report

• XJ Electric Co. Ltd

• Wasion Group Holdings Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric Company

• Arbiter Systems

• Alstom

Target Audience:

* Synchrophasors providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Revenue Stream, and Technology Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application , and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like an analyst report by investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers, government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics, including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

