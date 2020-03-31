The Global Botnet Detection Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing on account of growing need for enhanced security against bad bot traffic. Growing number of smartphone users and increasing adoption of APTs is further boosting the botnet detection market. As the sophistication level of bot-attacks is increasing, organizations are deploying botnet detection solutions to mitigate against advanced persistent bots.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722530

Low awareness of bot problems among online business owners may hinder the Botnet Detection market growth. However, shift of traffic from web to mobile has resulted in the growth of the market.

North America, is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region for the botnet detection management vendors. The US and Canada have a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D), and technologies.

Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, and improved IT security.

Global Botnet Detection Market is spread across 121 pages

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/722530

Some of the key players operating in this market include Akamai Technologies, Imperva, Distil Networks, PerimeterX, Instart Logic, White Ops and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Organization Size, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Organization Size & Deployment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Botnet Detection providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/722530

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Deployment Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Botnet Detection Market — Industry Outlook

4 Botnet Detection Market Material Type Outlook

5 Botnet Detection Market Application Outlook

6 Botnet Detection Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/