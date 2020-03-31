WebRTC provide real-time communications (RTC) capabilities via simple APIs to browsers and mobile applications. WebRTC enables sending voice, video, and any other arbitrary data directly across various apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, appear.in and platforms such as TokBox.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Oodles Technologies Pvt Ltd, XB Software Ltd., Hive Streaming, Wowza Media Systemsm, LLC, Enfin Technologies., TokBox Inc., Millicast, Nanocosmos GmbH, Telestax, Inc., and Dialogic Corporation.

Increase in demand for high quality of experience (QoE) for video streaming, video conferencing or real-time connectivity has significantly driving the WebRTC video streaming market. However, video streaming consumes significantly greater bandwidth than other traffic, which results in high cost for the providers of online video.

The Global WebRTC Video Streaming Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analzyed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Target Audience:

WebRTC Service Providers

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The WebRTC video streaming market is primarily segmented based on platform, by end-use, and region.

Based on platform, the market is divided into:

Cloud

On-Premise



Based on video codecs, the market is divided into:

VP8

264/AVC



Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

Video Conferencing

Video Chat



Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Service Providers

Broadcasting Agencies.

