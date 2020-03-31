The global Disaster Recovery as a Service market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global Disaster Recovery as a Service includes by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Service Provider (Cloud Service Provider, Managed Service Provider, Telecom And Communication Service Provider, Others), By End user (BFSI, IT, Government, Healthcare, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Disaster Recovery as a Service is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as offers system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS necessities and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA), and the third-party vendor offers failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis.

Increasing applications through cloud-based disaster recovery are expected to drive the Disaster Recovery as a Service market. However, complexity of deployment and setting terms are hampering the growth of the market.

The disaster recovery as a service market is primarily segmented based on deployment model, service provider, end user and regions.

Based on deployment model, the market is divided into:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

Based on service provider, the market is divided into:

o Cloud Service Provider,

o Managed Service Provider

o Telecom and Communication Service Provider

o Others

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

o BFSI

o IT

o Government

o Healthcare

o Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

o North America (United States, Canada)

o Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

o Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The key players profiled in the market include:

o ILand Internet Solutions Corporation

o Microsoft Corporation

o Recovery Point Systems Inc.

o Bluelock LLC

o TierPoint LLC

o IBM Corporation

o Sungard Availability Services LP

o C and W Business Ltd

o Expedient Holdings USA LLC

o BIOS Middle East Group

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and Deployment Model trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Government Body and Association

* Research Institutes

