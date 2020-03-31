Transcriptomics is a branch of science that involves the study of RNA transcripts, which are produced by the genome, under specific conditions using advanced technologies like microarray analysis. Comparing the transcriptomes of different organisms allows the identification of genes which are differentially expressed in different cell populations, in different conditions.

The transcriptomics technologies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising applications of RNA sequencing in transcriptomic research, increased investments for research and development activities by biotechnology companies, and growing government funding for biotech industry. Furthermore, applications of transcriptomics in toxicogenomics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The List of Top Companies-

1. Affymetrix Inc.,2. Thermo Fisher Scientific,3. Agilent Technologies,4. F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,5. Illumina, Inc.,6. Life Technologies Corporation,7. Qiangen N.V.,8. LC Sciences,9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,10. Danaher Corp

The “Global transcriptomics technologies market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transcriptomics technologies market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global transcriptomics technologies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transcriptomics technologies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product the market is segmented into reagents, instruments and software. Based on technology the market is segmented into microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), and gene regulation technologies. Based on application the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and research, bioinformatics, toxicogenomics, and comparative transcriptomics studies. The end user segment is categorised into academic research and government institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

