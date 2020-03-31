“Global E-learning Courses Market” Research Report is latest report published at “Analytical Research Cognizance” includes Latest Innovations, Impacting Factors, Growth opportunities, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Research, Challenges By 2025.
E-learning can involve a greater variety of equipment than online training or education; for example: CD-ROM and DVD can be used to provide learning materials. Distance education provided the base for e-learning’s development. E-learning can be “on demand”. It overcomes timing, attendance and travel difficulties.
The global e-learning courses market is primary driven by increasing usage of laptops and tablets by majority of worldwide population. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in corporate sector is another factor fueling the market growth during the forecast period.
The major market player included in this report are:
CEGOS
City & Guilds Group
CrossKnowledge
GP Strategies
Kaplan
Macmillan Publishers
NIIT
Pearson
Due importance is being given to project-based learning as it delivers practical knowledge to its users. Growing emphasis on project-based learning is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers in upcoming years. However, high costs associated with the development of content provided for e-learning courses is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Tablets
Smartphones
Others
By Application:
Corporate Sector
Higher Education Sector
K-12 Sector
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Important Points from the Table Of Content:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: E-learning Courses Market Definition and Scope
Chapter Three: E-learning Courses Market Dynamics
Chapter Four: E-learning Courses Market Industry Analysis
Chapter Five: E-learning Courses Market, by Type
Chapter Six: E-learning Courses Market, by Application
Chapter Seven: E-learning Courses Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter Eight: Competitive Intelligence
Chapter Nine: Research Process
