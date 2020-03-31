A vaccine is a biological production that offers the acquired immunity of a specific disease. Numerous vaccines are available in the market to treat conditions as per patients’ needs. Due to stringent regulations and standards of the government, vaccine manufacturers are mandatory to follow the guidelines for vaccine development. Nowadays, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries have been coming with advanced technologies in vaccine manufacturing.

Vaccine contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as capacity development by contract manufacturers for vaccine manufacturing, rise in vaccination coverage, and vaccination improvement and strong vaccine pipeline. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets and cost & time saving profits offered by contract services are also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Companies are-

1. Lonza,2. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.,3. Merck KGaA,4. AbbVie Inc.,5. Cytovance Biologics,6. Catalent, Inc.,7. IDT Biologika,8. ICON plc.,9. Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI),10. Charles River

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, workflow type, and application. Based on vaccine type, the vaccine contract manufacturing market is segmented as inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Based on workflow type, the vaccine contract manufacturing market is segmented as downstream and upstream. Based on application, the market is segmented as human use and veterinary.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vaccine contract manufacturing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

