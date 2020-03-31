The next generation cancer diagnostics technologies are aiding in early cancer diagnostics and prevention. Researchers are continuously taking efforts in developing new diagnostic tools for cancer as well as advancing the existing ones. Many of the market players are collaborating for the development of new cancer biomarkers and assays, thus favoring market growth.

The “Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of next generation cancer diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, cancer type and function and geography. The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading next generation cancer diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies-

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.,2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.,3. Biospherex LLC,4. Cepheid,5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,6. General Electric Co.,7. Lunaphore Technologies S.A.,8. QIAGEN N.V,9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,10. Abbott

The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, cancer type and function. Based on product the market is segmented into qPCR and multiplexing, benchtop sequencers, lab-on-a-chip, next generation sequencing, protein microarrays, DNA microarrays, other technologies. Based on application the market is segmented into biomarker development, proteomic analysis, CTC analysis, genetic analysis, and epigenetic analysis. Based on cancer type the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The function segment is segmented into cancer screening, therapeutic monitoring, prognosis diagnostics, risk analysis, and companion diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global next generation cancer diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The next generation cancer diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

