Over the next five years, it is projected that Travel Insurance will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 20900 million by 2023, from US$ 13800 million in 2017.

This report studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Travel Insurance market for 2018-2023.

Travel insurance is only a very small part of the overall general insurance market, it covers is available for single trip, annual multi-trip and long stay trips. and the detail are mainly medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one\’s own country.

Among different applications? in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59%

Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that shares most percentage.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Travel Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Segmentation by application:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Travel Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Travel Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Travel Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Travel Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Travel Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Travel Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Trip

2.2.2 Annual Multi-trip

2.2.3 Long-Stay

2.3 Travel Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Travel Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Family Traveler

2.4.2 Senior Citizens

2.4.3 Business Traveler

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Travel Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Travel Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Continued….

