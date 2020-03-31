Tea Concentrate Market Ecosystem

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Tea Concentrate Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Tea Concentrate Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The global market size for tea concentrate was valued at US$ 3,280.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Tea concentrate is a type of ready-to-drink beverage manufactured by extracting tea leaf and blending them with different spices such as ginger, cinnamon sticks, spice berries, cloves, black peppercorns, etc. The preference for Tea concentrates is there among both residentials and in the food & beverage industry. But when compared, the demand for tea concentrates is higher in the food industry. Tea concentrate is diluted in a hot and cold liquid such as milk, water, etc.

With the rise in demand for tea concentrates, the number of flavors offered is also rising. Tea concentrates come in different flavors such as ginger, cinnamon, berries, etc. In the food industry, maximum food joints offer tea as a beverage along with other beverages. It is the most demanded product in the food industry as a complement product with food.

In the residential industry, morning and evening tea is a necessary item to start the day. Tea concentrates also come under the category of healthy beverages in the health industry. Herbal and green tea are the rising markets in tea concentrates. The addition of green tea in daily routine is beneficial for health and the skin. The Asia Pacific region has recorded the largest tea consumption around the globe. Based on packaging, the tea concentrate market is segmented into bulk packaging and retail packaging. Retail packaging is further classified into rigid packaging, flexible packaging, paper packaging, and others. The retail packaging segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness similar trends during the forecast period.

The average selling price of tea concentrates in North America was US$ 37.5 in 2018 and is expected to increase favorably in the coming years as well. The economic outlook of the country is considered healthy, as the GDP of the country is well within 2% to 3%, which is considered ideal. Further, the inflation and deflation rates in the country are also balanced. In other words, the economy of the country is considered as a Goldilocks Economy.

However, the economic growth in the U.S. is expected to witness a slowdown in near future, owing to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, which would result in increased tariffs on Chinese imports, and at the same time, would also attract increased tariffs on U.S. exports. It is expected that consumer spending in the country is likely to remain stable, as a result of which, growing prices of tea concentrates would not have much effect on consumers.

