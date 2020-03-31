According to this study, over the next five years the Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10400 million by 2024, from US$ 6350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Asia Pacific occupied 54.3% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and NA, which respectively account for around 36.7% and 4.8% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2583737

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG), a niche but nascent industry that is already profitable and scalable, boasts significant potential. It is well placed to meet the growing demand from the shipping and trucking industries for fuels that are more environmentally friendly than oil and diesel. SSLNG also enjoys advantages in addressing off-grid power generation for industrial and residential needs in remote locations. Because LNG burns more cleanly than other fossil fuels such as petroleum and coal, SSLNG is likely to gain further traction as market and regulatory pressures to transition to lower-carbon energy intensify. In the same way that “fracking” transformed the U.S. energy landscape, SSLNG has the potential to transform the role of gas in a number of key geographies and industry sectors.

SSLNG industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The SSLNG industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 27.1% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole SSLNG industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Production

Storage and Boil Off Gas

LNG Transfer

SSLNG Shipping Characteristics

Small Regasification and Import Terminal

Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industry

Fuel

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-small-scale-lng-sslng-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Guanghui Energy

Gasnor

Kunlun Energy

Xilan Natural Gas

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum

Skangas

Hanas

Yuanheng Energy

China National Coal Group

Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas

Statoil

Nippon Gas

Engie

PetroChina

Linde

CNOOC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Production

2.2.2 Storage and Boil Off Gas

2.2.3 LNG Transfer

2.2.4 SSLNG Shipping Characteristics

2.2.5 Small Regasification and Import Terminal

2.2.6 Logistics

2.3 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industry

2.4.2 Fuel

2.5 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)<br< br=””>

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155