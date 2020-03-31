This report studies the global AS-Interface market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global AS-Interface market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2148013

The AS-i gateway/master component is expected to hold the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of AS-Interface system.

Water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market expected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2018 and 2023.

In 2017, the global AS-Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bihl+Wiedemann

Baumer Electric

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

Valmet

ABB

Emerson

IFM Electronic

Phoenix Contact

Schneider

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2148013

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AS-i Gateway/Master

AS-i Power Supply

AS-i Slave

AS-i Cable

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-as-interface-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of AS-Interface in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AS-Interface are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

AS-Interface Manufacturers

AS-Interface Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

AS-Interface Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the AS-Interface market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global AS-Interface Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of AS-Interface

1.1 AS-Interface Market Overview

1.1.1 AS-Interface Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AS-Interface Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 AS-Interface Market by Type

1.3.1 AS-i Gateway/Master

1.3.2 AS-i Power Supply

1.3.3 AS-i Slave

1.3.4 AS-i Cable

1.4 AS-Interface Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Food & Beverages

1.4.2 Chemicals

1.4.3 Oil & Gas

1.4.4 Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.6 Automotive

1.4.7 Metal and Mining

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Global AS-Interface Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 AS-Interface Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bihl+Wiedemann

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155