In 2017, the global eDiscovery market size was 14500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2018-2025.

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of eDiscovery in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eDiscovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

eDiscovery Manufacturers

eDiscovery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

eDiscovery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the eDiscovery market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global eDiscovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of eDiscovery

1.1 eDiscovery Market Overview

1.1.1 eDiscovery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 eDiscovery Market by Type

1.3.1 ECA

1.3.2 Processing

1.3.3 Review

1.3.4 Forensic Data Collection

1.3.5 Legal Hold Management

1.3.6 Other

1.4 eDiscovery Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

1.4.2 Government and Regulatory Agencies

1.4.3 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

Chapter Two: Global eDiscovery Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 eDiscovery Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Symantec Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 eDiscovery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

