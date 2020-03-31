Direct ophthalmoscopes by the type segment is expected to grow the market for ophthalmoscopes over the forecast period by service segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Ophthalmoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, End User and Geography. The global ophthalmoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 322.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 216.79 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global ophthalmoscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global ophthalmoscopes market, based on type, application, and end user. The market based on the type segment is classified as direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. Based on the application, the market is classified as glaucoma, diabetes eye diseases, retinal diseases and others. Similarly, on the basis of the end user the market is classified is hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical clinics. Based on the application, glaucoma is the largest contributor for the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market. Likewise, the direct ophthalmoscopes is the largest contributor by type for the market.

The market for ophthalmoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factor as rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the ophthalmoscopes market include, Welch Allyn, Heine USA Ltd., Iridex., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, American Diagnostic Corporation, Honsun, Halma plc, Lumenis and Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited among others. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, in December 2017 Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG announced a new partnership with Midmark Corp. to provide customers in the United States with three types of high quality diagnostic instruments: otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes and sphygmomanometers.

The report segments the global ophthalmoscopes market as follows:

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Type

Indirect Ophthalmoscopes

Direct Ophthalmoscopes

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Application

Glaucoma

Retinal Diseases

Diabetes Eye Diseases

Others

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



